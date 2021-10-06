Curfew in Chhattisgarh town following clashes, 25 detained

Amid simmering tension for more than 48 hours following altercation between some members of two groups over religious flags being allegedly brought down on Sunday, curfew was imposed in Kawardha town of Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district on Tuesday following violence between two groups.

On Tuesday, a mob of nearly 3,000 people, led by Hinduva outfits, marched the streets of the town with swords, lathis and other locally assembly weapons, allegedly attacking houses and vehicles of people from another community and pelting stones on police personnel.

More than a dozen people and police personnel were injured, leading to a police lathicharge, officers said.

While local MLA and state minister Md Akbar, the district collector and SP did not respond to calls and visits to their offices, minister in-charge of the district, T S Singh Deo, said, “I have been taking regular updates from members of the administration. Stern action will be taken against whoever has broken law and adversely affected the law and order situation.”

According to police officers, organisers of Tuesday’s march had assured that it would be peaceful but as the crowd became unruly the leaders claimed that they couldn’t control them. “We have detained more than 25 people and are investigating further. We are seeing videos of the incident to identify the miscreants and action will be taken against them,” a senior police officer said.

Vivekananda Sinha, IG in a statement said, “59 people have been arrested and 70 people have been identified based on the video footage. Police is trying to identify the others based on thr video evidence.”

A statement issued by the district PRO later in the night said that outsiders from districts like Rajnandgaon, Bemetara, Mungeli, Dhamtari and Raipur reached the spot and caused nuisance. It also said that the Collector had imposed curfew and despite that the protests were held on Tuesday.