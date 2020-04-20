Curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot extended till April 24

Earlier, the curfew was imposed in the three cities till April 21. (Representational) Earlier, the curfew was imposed in the three cities till April 21. (Representational)

Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha Monday said that the curfew imposed in areas of Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot will be extended till April 24, in the wake of rising clusters of COVID-19 patients in the three cities.

Earlier, the curfew was imposed in the three cities till April 21.

“It has come to our notice that cases of coronavirus have been rising in the parts of the three cities — Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot — where curfew has been imposed. So curfew has been extended in parts of the three cities till 6 am on April 24 in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 in other parts of these cities. In Ahmedabad, out of total 1,173 cases, 912 cases are from curfew-imposed areas and out of 34 deaths in Ahmedabad city, 25 are from the curfew areas. In Surat, out of total 242 positive cases, 154 are from curfew imposed areas and in Rajkot, out of 38, 30 cases are from curfew areas. The decision has been taken after a discussion with the commissioners of police and municipalities of the three cities and has also been recommended by the chief minister,” Jha said at a press conference in Gandhinagar.

The DGP also announced graded partial relaxation in the non-hotspot areas of the state on Monday for people given permission by the state to work amid the ongoing lockdown.

“Police will keep on checking and apprehending people who have stepped out without any work. However, such people who have been given relaxation in non-hotspot areas will not be stopped. However, it is mandatory for people to wear masks and maintain social distancing in the areas of partial relaxation,” said Jha.

He also informed that police in Banaskantha on Sunday arrested three persons, who were on a motorcycle, travelling from Bengaluru to Rajasthan.

“The three accused had avoided using the highway and travelled through village roads. We will now keep a check on the village roads as well,” added Jha.

