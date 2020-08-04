Curfew imposed in Kashmir ahead of August 5 anniversary

The order stated that there are specific inputs about “violent protests endangering public life and property”. (File) The order stated that there are specific inputs about “violent protests endangering public life and property”. (File)

Ahead of the first anniversary of the revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the administration has imposed curfew in Kashmir from Monday late evening and continuing into Tuesday and Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a core group meeting of security officials, civil administration and intelligence agencies operating in the Valley. The meeting was chaired by General Officer Commanding 15 Corps B S Raju and Director General J&K Police Dilbag Singh.

Citing police reports and inputs “suggesting that separatists and Pak sponsored groups are planning to observe 5th August 2020 as Black Day”, the Srinagar administration imposed “complete restriction/curfew” on public movement under Section 144 of CrPC. The order stated that there are specific inputs about “violent protests endangering public life and property”.

The districts in the Valley also imposed strict restrictions till end of day on August 5. However, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, medical emergencies and movement of staff with valid cards and passes issued by the administration have been exempted from the restrictions.

“There will be restrictions in place across Kashmir. There are apprehensions of militants attacks in the coming days, and the relaxation in the Covid lockdown was only for Eid,” IG (Kashmir Zone) J&K Police K Vijay Kumar told The Indian Express.

Former CM and NC leader Omar Abdullah tweeted, “The preparations start a full 24 hours earlier this year compared to 2019 with Srinagar, and I presume the same is being done across the valley, being placed under strict curfew from tonight for the next two days.”

