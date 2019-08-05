Curfew imposed in four towns of Jammu, security heightened

Curfew was imposed in four major towns of Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley region of Jammu province on Monday morning, while prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC imposed a ban on assembly of four or more people at other places as a precautionary measure.

Sources said that curfew was imposed in Rajouri and Poonch towns, besides Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban towns around 4 am. As people woke up in the morning, they heard police and security forces vehicles making announcements asking them to stay indoors.

Even in places where only Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed, police and Central Armed Police Forces have raised barricades by laying concertina wires on roads to check movement of people.

All the educational institutions have closed and examinations postponed. Mobile Internet services too have been suspended. According to the order, “there shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed. All public movement has been curtailed and educational institutions will remain closed”. The order has also banned holding any kind of public meeting or rally until the order is withdrawn.

All this has been done as a precautionary measure, officials said. However, they could not say as to why such measures have been initiated.

Meanwhile, a pilgrimage to Mata Vaishnodevi was going on, as usual, sources said.