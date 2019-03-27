Cure defects or petitions will be dismissed: SC

IN AN apparent bid to tackle backlog of cases, the Supreme Court on Tuesday gave a last chance to parties in over 700 matters pending before it to cure defects in their petitions in two weeks, failing which, the court warned, they will be dismissed.

The matters were listed before a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday.

The CJI said that these cases are pending since 2010, 2011 and 2012 due to defects, and those who filed them had not cared to cure the defects till date. Allowing two weeks, CJI Gogoi remarked that this was “only the first instalment” and that the SC’s registry will issue with similar lists again.

Since his elevation as CJI in October 3018, Justice Gogoi has embarked on measures to smoothen listing of cases so that fresh cases can come up without delay and pending cases cleared.