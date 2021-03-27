Curbs on gatherings at night to begin in Maharashtra from Sunday

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday imposed curbs on the gathering of five or more people during night time, starting from Sunday night, to prevent the spread of the virus ( ANI )

IN VIEW of the rising Covid-19 cases in the past few days, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday imposed curbs on the gathering of five or more people during night time, starting from Sunday night, to prevent the spread of the virus.

The curbs will be in place from 8 pm to 7 am, and will be enforced till April 15. Detailed orders will be issued on Saturday.

“Not more than five people will be allowed to gather or move in a group at night. The curbs will be in force, at least, till April 15. If the people do not give up their reckless behaviour, then the restrictions may be extended further,” said an official requesting anonymity.

The official further said that while people will not be stopped from moving during the night, any gathering of more than five people will be penalised. If anyone violates the norms, they will be fined, the official added.

Thackeray on Friday held a review meeting through a video conference with district collectors in the state. Stating that he doesn’t wish to impose a lockdown, Thackeray said, “If people do not follow the Covid-19 norms, stricter restrictions will be imposed in the near future.”



The CM said lockdown should be imposed, if required, in districts where cases are rising rapidly. “Do not impose it suddenly. People should be informed about the reasons behind the lockdown’s imposition,” he added.

He instructed district collectors to ramp up health infrastructure in districts. “We need to increase the number of beds and healthcare facilities but should also see how to increase the number of doctors, nurses and health workers. The state government’s guidelines on attendance for employees of private establishments should be monitored closely to see if they are complying with it. Strict action should be taken against malls, bars, hotels and cinemas if they do not follow the standard operating procedures,” he added.

Thackeray said malls should remain closed from 8 pm to 7 am and ensure that there is no crowding. The restrictions imposed on socio-political and cultural programs must be implemented properly, he added.

In view of the fire at Sunrise Hospital in Bhandup, Thackeray asked district collectors to audit fire safety measures in temporary hospital buildings and premises.



“Appropriate action should be taken about the supply of medicines, hospital facilities and oxygen storage among others. The number of ventilators, ICUs and oxygen beds should be increased,” Thackeray said, adding that the number of Covid tests should be increased in the state.