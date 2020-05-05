Curbs in Nagpur to be partially lifted

﻿ Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe issued a fresh order allowing “hosiery, stationary, in-situ construction work and government offices with 10 per cent staff in attendance”. (Representational)

Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Monday said a few curbs in the city will be lifted from Tuesday onwards. This move was announced even as five lawyers moved the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday against Mundhe’s decision the previous day to not remove lockdown curbs in the city – even outside its nine containment zones.

Mundhe issued a fresh order allowing “hosiery, stationary, in-situ construction work and government offices with 10 per cent staff in attendance”.

“The order will not be applicable to containment zones, and also four adjoining administrative zones,” Mundhe said. “However, privat establishments, liquor and wine shops, pan kiosks, shopping malls, saloons and spas etc. will remain closed,” the order stated.

As reported earlier, Mundhe had decided to continue all curbs till May 17. Five lawyers had challenged this decision, arguing that it is in contravention of the state government’s order relaxing the curbs in non-containment areas within Red zones, except in Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchdwad and Malegaon. The petition is coming up for hearing on Tuesday.

Nagpur saw nine new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases up to 160.

Another petition was moved before the HC on Saturday against NMC’s action of removing 1,400 people from the city’s Satranjipura locality, on grounds that they hadn’t been quarantined outside the city’s limits, as required under guidelines by the Indian Council of Medical Research, as well as the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The HC took up the matter on Sunday, treating it as urgent, and issued notices to the state government, NMC Commissioner, Commissioner of Police and the District Collector.

On Monday, the NMC began removing around 400 people from Mominpura and Dhobhinagar localities as part of contact-tracing. This petition, too, will come up for hearing on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a truck cleaner, who had died in Washim Civil Hospital on May 2, later tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Collector Hrishikesh Modak said, “The 41-year-old man was a cleaner on a truck passing through Washim on the way to Nagpur from Mumbai. The truck developed some snag and halted at Washim on May 1. The cleaner had been running a high fever, and his condition worsened on May 2, when he was admitted to the hospital. He died in the evening.”

“We had sent his samples for testing, and the report came on Monday. He tested positive…” he said. “The deceased had many co-morbidities, like diabetes and cardiac problems.”

Washim earlier had one positive case, but later became COVID-19-free after the patient was discharged last month.

“We have put the driver, two people from a petrol pump where the truck had stopped to fill diesel, and two nurses from the civic hospital in quarantine,” Modak said.

With this, the total death count in Vidarbha has gone up to 21. Amravati has ten deaths, Akola seven, Nagpur two and Buldhana has one.

Meanwhile, Amravati saw five new positive cases on Monday, taking the cumulative tally to 60. Collector Shailesh Naval has announced a public curfew in the district from 12 noon on Saturday to 12 midnight on Sunday.

At Akola, nine new cases of coronavirus were found, taking the total to 64 in the district. Buldana and Yavatmal saw no new cases on the day. Gadchiroli and Wardha districts continue to remain coronavirus-free.

