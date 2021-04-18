Curbs for Kumbh returnees: Compulsory tests, quarantine

Devotees gather for the third 'shahi snan' of the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. (PTI)

Fearing a spurt in Covid-19 cases, multiple states have announced restrictions on those returning from the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. The Sunday Express takes a look at the announcements:

Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has directed all residents who visited the mela to upload their details on the Delhi government website. Returnees must undergo 14-day home quarantine. An order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said: “If it is found/reported that any such resident of Delhi, who has returned to Delhi after visiting Kumbh, has not uploaded the requisite details/information, he/she will be sent to the institutional government quarantine centers.”

Gujarat: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said all returnees from the mela will have to take RT-PCR tests before they are allowed to enter cities and villages. Rupani said district collectors have been asked to isolate those returnees.

Maharashtra: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said Saturday that people returning from the Kumbh Mela should be traced and quarantined as they would spread Covid-19 “like prasad” to others. No state-specific order has been passed.

Madhya Pradesh: The government has asked district administrations to ensure all returnees are quarantined or isolated.

Odisha: The state has told Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to contact all people who went to the mela and find out their location and travel plans. “All such persons must be personally tracked, their health condition monitored,” an official directive said.