Curbing Land Frauds: Every land plot in state to have 16-digit Unicode

The 14-digit code will have details based on the population for the village, and the code will also have land division details and also the category of land.

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a new system under which every piece of land in the state will be assigned a 16-digit unique code to prevent fraud and cheating in sale and purchase of land.

Making the announcement here on Sunday, a government spokesperson said that people will now be able to “access all details of any piece of land across the state with a single click from a computer”.

The first six digits will be based on the population of the land, while the next 4 digits will determine the unique identity of the land.

The digits from 11 to 14 will be the number of the division of the land. The last 2 digits will have the details of the category, through which, the agricultural, residential and commercial land will be identified.

“The unique code will help officials identify and stop fraudulent transactions of land. Work on this has already started in districts of the state. In the database, along with old owners the new owners will also be identified and fed into the database,” said the spokesperson.

Calling the move a “game-changer” in terms of preventing fraud in land sale and purchase, the official said, “The state witnesses several disputes in terms of ancestral land and in land transactions. The survey for the database has already been started in the 75 districts in the state.”

“The Revenue and Agriculture department will carry out the exercise to mark the land in state… While the Unicode assessment for plots has started in all revenue villages, the work of marking the disputed plots in the computerised management system is being done by the revenue courts,” the official added.