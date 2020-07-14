Culturally deceived by India, Ram was prince in Nepal: Oli

Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli. (File) Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli. (File)

Nepal’s Prime Minister K P Oli on Monday claimed that India has “distorted facts” to appropriate Lord Ram by creating his kingdom at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh’s Faizabad, and that Ram actually came from a place in present-day Nepal.

Speaking at an event on the occasion of the 206th birth anniversary of Nepal poet Bhanubhakta Acharya, who translated Valmiki Ramayan in Nepali, Oli said Ayodhya was an area west of Birgunj, a town bordering Bihar.

There is was no possibility of Ram coming all the way from present-day Ayodhya to Nepal for his marriage, Oli maintained.

“We have been culturally deceived, as India has distorted facts. Sita was not given in marriage to an Indian prince,” he said. Oli insisted that Ayodhya in Faizabad district of UP was a later-day creation of India, and not the real ancient kingdom of Ram.

Ram came from what is present-day Nepal, as did Sita, the Nepal PM said. He said a place close to Thori, along the border with Bihar, was where Ram’s kingdom existed.

Legend says Sita, after she was abandoned by Ram, lived in the ashram of sage Valmiki with sons Lav and Kush on the bank of Narayani (Gandak river) along present-day Nepal border with Bihar. The place attracts a large number of pilgrims even today.

Oli also claimed that pandits who performed the ‘putresti yagna’ for King Dashrath were from Ridi area, in Nepal.

