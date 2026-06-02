Cultural ties, Gen Z politics on table as Nepal’s RSP meets BJP chief Nitin Nabin

Nitin Nabin highlighted close and historic ties between India and Nepal, which he said were rooted in shared civilisational heritage, cultural bonds, and strong people-to-people relations. Express Photo/Special Arrangement)

From grassroots-level engagement and the participation of ordinary citizens in the democratic process to the potential of Gen-Z in politics, several issues came up for discussion during a meeting between a delegation of Nepal’s Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party Tuesday.

Held as part of the ‘KNOW BJP’ initiative, the RSP delegation led by Chairman Rabi Lamichhane met BJP president Nitin Nabin and leaders from the national capital, including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

At back-to-back organisational events in Uttarakhand last week, Nabin had sought to underline that India’s Gen Z was “sanskari (cultured)” and “not anti-establishment”.