Cultural ties, Gen Z politics on table as Nepal’s RSP meets BJP chief Nitin Nabin

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From grassroots-level engagement and the participation of ordinary citizens in the democratic process to the potential of Gen-Z in politics, several issues came up for discussion during a meeting between a delegation of Nepal’s Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party Tuesday.
Held as part of the ‘KNOW BJP’ initiative, the RSP delegation led by Chairman Rabi Lamichhane met BJP president Nitin Nabin and leaders from the national capital, including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
At back-to-back organisational events in Uttarakhand last week, Nabin had sought to underline that India’s Gen Z was “sanskari (cultured)” and “not anti-establishment”.
Welcoming the delegation, Nabin highlighted close and historic ties between India and Nepal, which he said were rooted in shared civilisational heritage, cultural bonds, and strong people-to-people relations. The BJP Rajya Sabha MP was quoted as saying that such interactions help strengthen democratic dialogue and deepen party-to-party engagement between the BJP and the RSP.
BJP foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said Nabin had shared insights related to the party’s journey, ideology, organisational structure, and its people-centric approach to political engagement. He added that both leaders also discussed the “growing role and potential of Gen Z in politics”, particularly in shaping democratic participation, public discourse and future leadership.
According to the BJP, Nabin explained the party’s organisational model from the national level to the booth level and highlighted the importance of the party’s karyakartas in maintaining “a direct and continuous connect with people at the grassroots.”
During the interaction, the saffron party stated that the RSP delegation was keen to learn about the BJP’s membership process, candidate selection system, and mechanism for identifying and connecting with grassroots workers.
“Shri Nabin responded to their queries and explained how BJP’s organisational strength is built through continuous public outreach, booth-level engagement and participation of ordinary citizens in the democratic process,” the party said.
Nabin was also said to have highlighted the development-oriented governance model under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that development, service, good governance and welfare delivery had remained central to the BJP’s public outreach and governance approach.
The Nepalese delegation also visited the BJP Media Centre and the Central Library at the party’s DDU headquarters. The interaction between senior BJP leaders, including Nabin, was followed by lunch with Gupta and some of the BJP Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi.
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