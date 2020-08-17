Cultivate good habits to win war against Covid, says Gujarat CM

Rupani said that Gujarat has been moving ahead with a mantra, ‘Na rukna hain na jhukna hain, vikas ki oar aage badhna hain’. (File)

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, in his customary address on the occasion of 74th Independence Day here Saturday, called upon people of Gujarat to defeat Covid-19 by cultivating good habits — wearing masks, maintaining social distance and sanitising hands frequently — and adopting cleanliness. In a similar function held in Mehsana, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel also reiterated the message.

The state function to celebrate the Independence Day was held in Gandhinagar. Addressing the function after hoisting the Tri-colour, Rupani said that though the progress of the state might have slowed down due to Covid-19, the state was moving ahead with a mantra of not getting bogged down by any challenge.

“During the independence movement, there was a non-violent struggle against Britishers under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi. Today, a country-wide movement is on against coronavirus under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a movement of people’s awareness of good habits and of insistence for cleanliness. We have to win this war by cultivating good habits and by wearing masks, maintaining social distance and sanitising hands frequently.”

Due to the pandemic, the state function was kept small with limited participation of people.

Referring to this, Rupani said, “Naturally, we do have enthusiasm for the Independence Day, but the situation is different due to coronavirus. Chances of virus spreading increase when a crowd gathers. And so, we have decided to celebrate this festival where only a limited number of people would be present so that maintaining social distancing is not a problem.”

Rupani further said that Gujarat has been moving ahead with a mantra, ‘Na rukna hain na jhukna hain, vikas ki oar aage badhna hain’. To drive home his point, the CM referred to various initiatives of his government in various sectors like agriculture, energy, education, health, tribal development. He said that the state government has acted swiftly to face the pandemic while saying that it could successfully bring down the death rate to 2.1% and increase the recovery rate to 77%.

Rupani also paid tributes to the Corona warriors – doctors, para-medical staff, sanitation workers – who lost their lives in the fight against the virus. Fifty government employees who performed exemplary duty during the pandemic were also felicitated by the CM during the function.

Deputy CM Nitin Patel attended a district-level function to celebrate the Independence Day at Mehsana. He appealed to the people to wear mask, sanitise hands and maintain social distance to fight the virus.

