Why some CUET-UG candidates are facing exam centre hurdles this year

The NTA has opened a window for candidates to submit formal requests to change their examination state or city (Screengrab from official website).

The Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or CUET-UG, has seen a significant 16 per cent uptick in registrations this year compared to 2025. While the surge reflects the growing footprint of the national exam, it has also triggered logistical hurdles, with several candidates being allotted examination centres outside their preferred cities.

According to data from the National Testing Agency (NTA), approximately 15.69 lakh candidates have registered for the test scheduled to begin next week. This is a notable increase from previous years: 13.55 lakh in 2025 and 13.48 lakh in 2024, according to data from the National Testing Agency (NTA). Last year, 79 per cent of those who registered for the computer-based test.