Why some CUET-UG candidates are facing exam centre hurdles this year

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The Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or CUET-UG, has seen a significant 16 per cent uptick in registrations this year compared to 2025. While the surge reflects the growing footprint of the national exam, it has also triggered logistical hurdles, with several candidates being allotted examination centres outside their preferred cities.
According to data from the National Testing Agency (NTA), approximately 15.69 lakh candidates have registered for the test scheduled to begin next week. This is a notable increase from previous years: 13.55 lakh in 2025 and 13.48 lakh in 2024, according to data from the National Testing Agency (NTA). Last year, 79 per cent of those who registered for the computer-based test.
With these figures, CUET-UG has more registered candidates than the Joint Entrance Examination (Main), which saw 13.55 lakh registrations in its January session and 11.11 lakh in the April session this year.
Despite the nearly 2.1 lakh increase in candidates over the last year, testing infrastructure has not expanded at the same pace. NTA sources indicate that the current computer-based testing (CBT) infrastructure remains adequate for approximately 1.5 lakh candidates per shift.
This gap between registration volume and per-shift capacity is the primary reason some students have received centre allotments in distant or non-preferred cities. To mitigate this, the NTA has opened a window for candidates to submit formal requests to change their examination state or city.
The exam’s popularity is also reflected in the number of participating institutions. From just 90 universities in its inaugural year, 2022, the count rose to 239 in 2025, and is expected to reach 243 institutions this year, including central, state, and private universities.
Historically, exam turnout has improved steadily. While only 65 per cent of the 14.90 lakh registered candidates appeared in 2022, that figure rose to 74 per cent of the 14.99 lakh registered in 2023 and reached 79 per cent last year.
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