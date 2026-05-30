CUET UG 2026 delayed at some centres after technical glitch, NTA revises timing

According to the revised timing, reporting and entry for the afternoon session began from 2.30 pm, while the examination was to begin at 4 pm instead of 3 pm. (File Photo)

The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026 was delayed at some examination centres on Saturday after TCS, which is involved in conducting the test, reported a technical glitch, prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to revise the afternoon-session timing and allow full compensatory time.

In a statement, NTA said TCS had reported that a technical glitch at its end delayed the commencement of CUET-UG 2026 at some centres. The agency said the issue had since been resolved and the examination was being conducted with full compensatory time “so that no candidate is disadvantaged”.

The afternoon session was also pushed back by an hour. According to the revised timing, reporting and entry for the afternoon session began from 2.30 pm, while the examination was to begin at 4 pm instead of 3 pm.