CUET UG 2026 delayed at some centres after technical glitch, NTA revises timing

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The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026 was delayed at some examination centres on Saturday after TCS, which is involved in conducting the test, reported a technical glitch, prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to revise the afternoon-session timing and allow full compensatory time.
In a statement, NTA said TCS had reported that a technical glitch at its end delayed the commencement of CUET-UG 2026 at some centres. The agency said the issue had since been resolved and the examination was being conducted with full compensatory time “so that no candidate is disadvantaged”.
The afternoon session was also pushed back by an hour. According to the revised timing, reporting and entry for the afternoon session began from 2.30 pm, while the examination was to begin at 4 pm instead of 3 pm.
NTA said candidates in the morning session were being given the full duration of the paper. The agency also said it “sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to students and parents”.
However, at some centres, candidates alleged that there was confusion on the ground before the revised arrangements were communicated.
At Adarsh Pariksha Kendra in Noida Sector-64, some candidates said they were asked to leave the facility around 11 am after waiting for several hours. They said entry had begun around 7 am, but the examination could not start because of server-related issues and technical errors.
Paras Tyagi, a CUET aspirant from Delhi whose examination centre was in Noida, said candidates had come from several places, including Delhi, Haryana, and Jaipur.
“We were allowed entry from 7 am and kept waiting. There were server-related issues and technical errors. The invigilators told us they were unable to download the question papers. Later, we were told that further communication would be intimated by NTA,” Tyagi said.
He said many candidates had already left the centre after being told to leave the premises.
The disruption caused inconvenience to candidates and parents, particularly those who had travelled from outside Noida.
CUET-UG is conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes in participating universities across the country. The examination is held in computer-based test mode, making the availability of exam systems, servers, and question paper access critical to the smooth conduct of the test.
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