CUET-UG 2022: Attendance dips to 74% on day two

The second day of Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) registered 74 per cent attendance Saturday, showing a dip from day one, when 85 per cent candidates had taken the exam.

This exam will be used by 90 universities to carry out admissions to the undergraduate courses.

University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson Prof M. Jagadesh Kumar said 53,670 out of 71,945 candidates appeared on day two in the exam held in 247 centres across the country.

“The attendance in slot 1 was 77 per cent. In the second slot, 26,028 candidates attended out of a total of 36,109. The overall percentage of attendance in the second slot was 74 per cent,” Prof Kumar said, adding that exams for 10 subjects each were held in both slots.

Among the universities that will use CUET scores for admissions, 44 are central, 19 private, 11 deemed, while 12 are under the state governments. The Delhi University, where 635 candidates out of 700 appeared for the test, was the largest examination centre across India.

The National Testing Agency has installed as many as 5000 CCTVs and 1500 jammers in the test centres to prevent malpractices.