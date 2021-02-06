Cub trapped in Gir Somnath: 17 traps found, 3 sent to forest dept custody

K Ramesh, chief conservator of forests (CCF) of Junagadh territorial forest circle said that the accused had laid four traps in gauchar (community grazing land) in the village. (Express Photo/File)

As many as 17 traps have been recovered from 38 people arrested from Junagadh and Bhavnagar districts after a cub of an Asiatic lion was trapped in one of those traps in Gir Somnath district two days ago even as a court in Gir Somnath sent three accused in custody of forest department.

Junagadh territorial forest department arrested three persons from near Junagadh city on February 3 evening while they were fleeing with a man injured by a lioness, after its cub was trapped in one of the traps laid by them in Khambha village of Sutrapada taluka, Gir Somnath.

K Ramesh, chief conservator of forests (CCF) of Junagadh territorial forest circle said that the accused had laid four traps in gauchar (community grazing land) in the village.

“They had laid a total of four traps at a distance of around 50 metres from one another. To attract animals, the accused had placed meatballs near the traps. The lion cub was trapped in one of those traps while in another a jackal was trapped. Both were rescued without any injury,” Ramesh said.

The man, injured by lioness after the accused had trapped its cub, has been identified as Habib Samsher Parmar (60), a native of Thangadh taluka in Surendra-nagar, and has been admitted to civil hospital in Junagadh. His close relatives Asmallah Samsher Parmar (43), Rajesh Mansukh Parmar (22) and Maniben Habib Parmar (55) were produced in a local court on Thursday evening and the court sent them to the custody of the forest department for five years. Sources said that 13 more traps were recovered from 34 others held.