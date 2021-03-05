Cub of tigress Avni released back into wild after over two years

However, the officials have kept a "retrieval" plan ready. "We do have a retrieval plan if the situation demands it," Govekar said. (Representational)

AFTER more than two years of “re-wilding” lessons in a safe enclosure, the orphaned female cub of Pandharkawada tigress Avni, who was shot dead after being declared a man-eater in November 2018, was finally released in the wild on Friday in Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Nagpur district.

“We had first opened the gate of the 5.11-hectare enclosure a week ago and were waiting for the tigress to come out. But it apparently didn’t leave the enclosure. So, we would close the gates at night. But at 6.45 pm on Friday, it finally chose to walk out,” PTR field director Ravikiran Govekar told The Indian Express.

Now over three years old, T1C2 (cub 2 of tigress T1, the official name of Avni), now renamed PTRF_84, was one of the two Avni cubs sought by wildlife officials after Avni was shot dead on November 2, 2018 by private sharp-shooter Asghar Ali in a controversial operation.

While the female cub, then just one year old, was caught on December 22, 2018 and brought to the enclosure in PTR, the male cub has remained untraceable with officials believing it has probably settled somewhere in its own territory.

The Forest Department decided to train the tigress in “re-wilding” without any human imprint and so, put it in an enclosure where it was provided with its natural prey. It soon started hunting them and grew into a healthy female. On November 27 last year, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) approved its release into the wild. But even as authorities were preparing to release it after radio-collaring, it injured a paw in a skirmish with another tiger that charged at it from across the enclosure fence in December. Authorities had to then wait for the injury to heal. Finally, the authorities took the call at least a week ago.

“Further monitoring of the tigress will be carried out with the help of field formation and satellite tracking. Although we cannot predict how this tigress will behave in the wild, the Forest Department has made the best of efforts to re-wild the animal using systematic re-wilding techniques. Lots of information about tiger behaviour was also collected in the experiment and the learnings will be useful in active tiger management in the future,” Govekar said.

Asked if there was a chance of it returning to the enclosure, Govekar said, “This is an experiment. We can’t predict anything. It might have to fight for space with other tigers.” Asked if the enclosure will be kept open in case it returns, Govekar said, “No. We have closed it.”

He added that there was a resident tigress in the area. “It might encounter the resident tigress but normally, tigers prefer to avoid each other. They fight violently only in rare cases. We hope the released tigress manages to lead a normal life like any other tigress.”

However, the officials have kept a “retrieval” plan ready. “We do have a retrieval plan if the situation demands it,” Govekar said.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Nitin Kakodkar said, “We will have a better idea of its adjustment in the open forest in at least a week’s time.”

Meanwhile, a 2.5-year-old tigress captured from Pandharkawada forest on September 26 last year is awaiting release in the PTR enclosure. It was caught on September 26 last year after killing two persons. “We might transfer it to the PTR enclosure after a week from its current stay in Nagpur’s Gorewada Rescue Centre,” said Kakodkar.