CST foot overbridge collapse: MSHRC serves notice to BMC, demands structural audit

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) on Tuesday served notice to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the CST foot overbridge bridge collapse, that killed six persons, and demanded a structural audit and review report of the incident.

In another development, structural auditor Neeraj Kumar Desai, who was arrested on Monday for submitting “faulty” audit reports to BMC, was remanded to police custody till March 25 today.

Desai (46), a director of Prof DD Desai’s Associated Engineering Consultant and Analyst Private Limited, was arrested from Saki Naka on Monday after the Azad Maidan police did not find him at his residence in Vile Parle.

Following the incident on March 14, the Azad Maidan police had registered an FIR under section 304 (A) (death due to negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) under IPC.

The charge was, however, altered from death due to negligence, which attracts up to two-year imprisonment, to culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 (II), which attracts up to 10 years in prison.

The police said that Desai, who had a masters degree in engineering, had been working as a professional structural engineer and had personally audited the bridge. “He is a professional and he knew that such negligence could lead to the death of several people. So, we have invoked more stringent sections… now he won’t get bail easily,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe (Zone I).

According to the records available with BMC, Prof D D Desai’s Structural Engineering and Analyst Private Limited was set up in 2003 and has three directors — Neeraj Kumar Desai, Hemlata Desai and Dilip Kumar Desai. The company was awarded a contract of Rs 63 lakh for conducting structural audit of 39 bridges in the island city.

-With ENS inputs