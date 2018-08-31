CSIA now Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport: Suresh Prabhu

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. (File) Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. (File)

The Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai has been renamed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted on Thursday. The Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), that manages the airport, has not commented on the issue yet.

The Shiv Sena had demanded that ‘Maharaj’ be added to the airport’s name. In December 2016, the state government had approved renaming of Elphinstone Road station to Prabhadevi and adding “Maharaj” to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) and Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport. Central Railway had changed the name of the station last year.

On Thursday, Prabhu tweeted: “Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport is now Chhatrapati Shivaji ‘Maharaj’ International Airport. Congratulations to the people of Maharashtra, the long pending demand is now fulfilled.”

Earlier this month, Sena MLA Anil Parab staged a protest in front of the airport demanding that “Maharaj” be added to the name. Parab said: “We are happy with the change. Not adding ‘Maharaj’ was an insult to his glory. We are hopeful that an official notification is pased soon. We will follow up with GVK on the name change.”

