Think tank CSDS likely to face funding cuts from Centre

The Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), established in 1963 and one of the premier social science research centres in the country, faces deep funding cuts from the government which could cast a cloud over its viability, The Indian Express has learned.

This action follows CSDS professor Sanjay Kumar flagging discrepancies in voter data in Maharashtra which Kumar himself later said was a mis-reading and apologised for it.

Another think tank, Centre for Policy Research, had to considerably whittle down its operations following an Income Tax probe and the cancellation of its foreign funding licence two years ago.

CSDS faces the prospect of losing its grants from Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), an organisation under the aegis of the Ministry of Education whose grants accounts for over 83% of its income.