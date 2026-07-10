Think tank CSDS likely to face funding cuts from Centre

After probe, ICSSR ‘looks at’ suspending its grants which account for 90% of CSDS salaries: Rs 5.8 crore in 2024-25.

Written by: Vikas Pathak
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 10, 2026 05:12 AM IST
Think tank CSDS likely to face funding cuts from CentreThe CSDS office in Delhi. (Facebook/CSDS)
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The Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), established in 1963 and one of the premier social science research centres in the country, faces deep funding cuts from the government which could cast a cloud over its viability, The Indian Express has learned.

This action follows CSDS professor Sanjay Kumar flagging discrepancies in voter data in Maharashtra which Kumar himself later said was a mis-reading and apologised for it.

Another think tank, Centre for Policy Research, had to considerably whittle down its operations following an Income Tax probe and the cancellation of its foreign funding licence two years ago.

CSDS faces the prospect of losing its grants from Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), an organisation under the aegis of the Ministry of Education whose grants accounts for over 83% of its income.

Sources said CSDS may also lose its status as an institution receiving ICSSR grants — called “grants-in-aid” — after a three-member probe committee, submitted a report that makes a slew of allegations regarding the centre’s functioning.

The committee, constituted by the ICSSR, includes a former UGC secretary, a former government auditor and a former pro Vice-Chancellor of a Central university.

Their report submitted to the ICSSR is learnt to have alleged “irregularities”: academic appointments in violation of UGC regulations, requisite qualifications; processing of financial matters without complying with General Financial Rules; and appointment of non-academic staff without public advertisement.

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It has recommended that ICSSR take action against CSDS as per its “grants-in-aid” rules. This can mean suspension of grants, through which most of the salaries of the staff of CSDS are paid.

ICSSR grants account for roughly 90% of the salary component at CSDS, apart from which it also gives allowances for research and some maintenance activities.

When asked about these allegations, CSDS director Awadhendra Sharan told The Indian Express: “We haven’t received any report. Unless I see it, how can I comment on it.”

When contacted, Sanjay Kumar declined to comment, saying he was unaware that the report had been submitted.

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As per the unaudited ICSSR annual report 2024-25, the total income of CSDS was Rs 75.62 million that year, of which Rs 62.88 million came from the ICSSR: Rs. 57.88 million in salaries and allowances, and Rs 50 lakh under the heads research scheme/programme, non-salary.

The CSDS, on its own, raised — from projects, fellowships and consultancy — Rs. 12.1 million in 2024-25. Thus, 83% of the total income of CSDS in 2024-25 was through ICSSR grants-in-aid.

Last year, ICSSR withheld its grant to CSDS.

The enquiry committee was set up after controversy erupted in August 2025 when CSDS professor Sanjay Kumar, in a post on X, said that the number of registered voters in Ramtek and Devlali in Maharashtra had gone down by 36-38 percent between the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the subsequent Maharashtra assembly elections. Subsequently, he apologised on X, saying that the research team had misread the data.

Seizing on this, ICSSR sent a show-cause notice to CSDS, asking it to explain within seven days why the Grants in Aid to it, which is discretionary, should not be withdrawn, flagging multiple “irregularities”, including data manipulation and sharing it with the media, to “malign” the reputation of the Election Commission of India.

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The show cause notice also alleged faculty appointments in violation of UGC guidelines, an opaque method of appointment of directors, and not holding elections for the chairman of the governing body. It also said that House Rent allowance was paid to staff members who were staying in government accommodation of their spouses, and that annual accounts of CSDS were not submitted for audits to “hide” misuse of funds.

Two FIRs were also filed against Sanjay Kumar in Nagpur and Nashik, but the Supreme Court stayed criminal action against him.

The ICSSR received a reply to the show-cause notice in which the institute is learnt to have said that its actions, including the appointment of directors, were as per its Memorandum of Association.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Vikas Pathak
Vikas Pathak
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Vikas Pathak is deputy associate editor with The Indian Express and writes on national politics. He has over 17 years of experience, and has worked earlier with The Hindustan Times and The Hindu, among other publications. He has covered the national BJP, some key central ministries and Parliament for years, and has covered the 2009 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and many state assembly polls. He has interviewed many Union ministers and Chief Ministers. Vikas has taught as a full-time faculty member at Asian College of Journalism, Chennai; Symbiosis International University, Pune; Jio Institute, Navi Mumbai; and as a guest professor at Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. Vikas has authored a book, Contesting Nationalisms: Hinduism, Secularism and Untouchability in Colonial Punjab (Primus, 2018), which has been widely reviewed by top academic journals and leading newspapers. He did his PhD, M Phil and MA from JNU, New Delhi, was Student of the Year (2005-06) at ACJ and gold medalist from University Rajasthan College in Jaipur in graduation. He has been invited to top academic institutions like JNU, St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and IIT Delhi as a guest speaker/panellist. ... Read More

 

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