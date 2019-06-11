Two killed in crude bomb attack in Bengal’s Kakinara

Two men were killed and a woman was injured in a crude bomb blast in Kankinara under North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Halim (60) and Md Mukhtar (68), while the injured woman is Halim’s wife.

As per police, two-three bombs were hurled near Arya Samaj more at around midnight. While Halim was declared brought dead at Bhatpara State General Hospital, the other two were admitted for treatment. Mukhtar succumbed to his injuries this morning.

“Both who died were known in the area as TMC supporters,” District President and senior TMC leader Jyotipriya Mullick told The Indian Express. Local TMC leaders are on the way to meet the deceased family.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is also likely to hold a meeting in Kankinara on June 14.

Kankinara, a part of the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat, has been witnessing violent clashes since the polls. A BJP leader was shot dead, railways have been blocked, and several houses of TMC workers have been vandalised ever since the results were declared.

Political violence flared up in Bengal over the weekend after two workers of the BJP and one of TMC were killed and another BJP worker went missing on Saturday in Basirhat sub-division. Expressing “deep concern” over the “unabated violence” in Bengal, the Centre described the situation on the ground as “a failure of the law enforcement machinery.” Rejecting the charge of the failure of the state law and order machinery, the Mamata government maintained that the situation in the state was “under control”. The BJP, hit back calling for a statewide bandh on Monday.