Make Monsoon Session as productive as possible: PM Modi

Ahead of the start of Parliament’s Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged MPs to hold deep discussions and make the session as fruitful and productive as possible. He added that the Session is important because elections for the office of President and Vice President are taking place.

“This period is very important. It is the period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. There is a special significance of August 15 Aug and coming 25 years – when nation would celebrate 100 yrs of independence, would be the time to make a resolution to decide our journey and the new heights we scale,” Modi told reporters.

“This Session is also important because elections for the office of President and Vice President are taking place right now. Voting (for the Presidential election) is taking place today. During this period, the new President and Vice President will begin guiding the nation,” he added.

He further said that there should be dialogue in the Parliament with an open mind, if necessary, there should be a debate. He urged all MPs to contemplate deeply and discuss. “There should be dialogue in the Parliament with an open mind, if necessary, there should be a debate. I urge all MPs to contemplate deeply and discuss,” said the prime minister.

At an all party-meeting ahead of the session, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Opposition leaders demanded that the alleged misuse of investigation agencies, the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the defence forces, price rise, alleged attacks on the federal structure and the “Chinese incursion”, be taken up for discussion.

The government Sunday accused the Opposition of trying to “belittle the image” of Parliament by insisting that “non-issues” such as the updated list of unparliamentary words be taken up for discussion, setting the stage for a stormy Monsoon Session.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commences on Monday and subject to exigencies of government business, it will conclude on August 12.