CRPF’s big suicide prevention move after 59 deaths in ranks last year

Alarmed by the rise in suicides among its ranks, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has formed a high-level core group to conduct monthly reviews of such self-harm cases and strengthen institutional prevention measures.

This decision follows a meeting at the CRPF headquarters earlier this month, in which senior officers discussed the need for a structured mechanism to examine such incidents, identify recurring risk factors, and improve support systems.

Deaths by suicide among CRPF personnel touched a five-year high in 2025. As many as 59 such deaths were reported last year, according to official data. According to the data, 57 CRPF personnel died by suicide in 2021, 43 in 2022, 57 in 2023, 46 in 2024 and 59 in 2025. Nineteen such deaths were reported till May 30 this year. The figures from 2021 to May 2026 also indicate that several of these deaths took place while the personnel were on duty.