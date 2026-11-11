The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is planning to acquire kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that are capable of striking targets up to 15 km away while livestreaming video of the ground beneath.

The Directorate General of CRPF has circulated draft qualitative requirements and trial directives for what it calls OFC+RF-based FPV kamikaze drones — first-person-view UAVs — that fly to a designated objective carrying a high-explosive warhead, transmit surveillance imagery back to the operator, and then destroy themselves on impact.

The draft, issued on November 5, has been sent to original equipment manufacturers and vendors for information by November 25. The CRPF has asked the firms to submit product specifications against each parameter, and vendors must furnish an authorisation certificate from the manufacturer they represent.