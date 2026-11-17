The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has directed its personnel deployed in Jammu and Kashmir to wear bulletproof jackets and protective headgear, restrict mobile phone use while on duty and strengthen security at checkpoints following an attack in Kulgam district that left three personnel injured.

The fresh instructions follow a review of the security situation by G P Singh, Director General, CRPF, who travelled to Jammu and Kashmir last week along with another senior official from the force’s headquarters in Delhi.

During his weekend visit, Singh held meetings with senior officials to discuss counterterrorism measures and examine the pattern of attacks on security personnel, particularly those allegedly carried out by Mohammed Lateef Bhat alias Lateef Ahmad Bhat, a local commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and its proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF).