Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is k... Read More
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has directed its personnel deployed in Jammu and Kashmir to wear bulletproof jackets and protective headgear, restrict mobile phone use while on duty and strengthen security at checkpoints following an attack in Kulgam district that left three personnel injured.
The fresh instructions follow a review of the security situation by G P Singh, Director General, CRPF, who travelled to Jammu and Kashmir last week along with another senior official from the force’s headquarters in Delhi.
During his weekend visit, Singh held meetings with senior officials to discuss counterterrorism measures and examine the pattern of attacks on security personnel, particularly those allegedly carried out by Mohammed Lateef Bhat alias Lateef Ahmad Bhat, a local commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and its proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF).
During the review, Singh and other CRPF officials also discussed Bhat’s alleged modus operandi, including how he approached security checkpoints and opened fire on personnel.
Bhat, a resident of Khrewan Chader village in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, is also accused of killing Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi in Anantnag on July 22. Qureshi was posted with the Indian Reserve Police and attached to the Special Operations Group (SOG) during Amarnath Yatra duty.
What is the fresh advisory
Citing recent incidents and the prevailing security situation, CRPF has directed all company commanders to strengthen security at checkpoints (nakas), ensure adequate deployment in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOPs), and step up supervision.
“All personnel deployed on duty should invariably wear bulletproof jackets and gear,” an official said, adding that no personnel should be allowed to perform duty without the prescribed protective gear.
“All the unit commanding officers have been asked to ensure that personnel at checkpoints and static locations are adequately covered by mobile bulletproof morchas (portable ballistic bunkers and guard posts) to protect them against possible hostile fire. The directions also call for adequate protective infrastructure and proper lighting at checkpoint locations during evening and night hours,” the official said.
In the advisory, the official said, CRPF personnel have been directed to avoid remaining stationary at one location for prolonged periods and maintain situational awareness throughout their deployment. “Those operating in open areas outside protective structures have been told to remain vigilant and adopt appropriate protective positioning,” the official added.
The advisory has also restricted mobile phone use during duty hours to essential official communication by the party commander. All other personnel have been directed to refrain from using phones while on duty.
The force has also stressed the need for reliable communication, particularly during emergencies, to ensure timely information exchange and effective coordination.