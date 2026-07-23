CRPF may seek explanation from officer viral for ‘dead cockroach’ Insta story

Sonia Sehrawat, a Rapid Action Force officer who has made headlines for sharing a social media post linked to the Cockroach Janta Party protest in Delhi, may be asked to submit an explanation, The Indian Express has learnt.

Sehrawat is an Assistant Commandant with the Rapid Action Force of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). She was deployed at Jantar Mantar during the July 20 march to Parliament to demand Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. The protest saw clashes between demonstrators and security personnel and left scores injured. Sehrawat was among the security personnel injured in the face-off.

According to senior officers of the CRPF, a preliminary assessment has indicated that Sehrawat may have violated the force’s social media guidelines. They said no final call has been taken and the officer’s response will be sought before any decision is made. “The matter is being examined, and her explanation is likely to be sought,” an officer aware of the development said.