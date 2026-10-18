CRPF plans to reintroduce Lance Naik, Naik ranks three decades after abolishing them

THE CENTRAL Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the country’s largest paramilitary force, is planning to reintroduce the ranks of Lance Naik and Naik, nearly three decades after the two posts were merged with those of Constable and Head Constable, respectively.

The Lance Naik and Naik ranks, abolished in the CRPF in 1997 through a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order, are still operational in the Army.

In a communication, the force has asked its lower formations to elicit the views of stakeholders by holding special sainik sammelans or meetings on the proposal, with an objective to widen the promotional avenue available to constables.