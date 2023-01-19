CRPF personnel shouldn’t vent out personal grievances on social media: DG S L Thaosen

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued guidelines for its personnel to follow on social media. Among the key points of the guidelines issued by Director General (CRPF) S L Thaosen are instructions about not venting out their personal grievances, not writing or posting anything out of anger, spite or under the influence of alcohol, not sharing classified information, not revealing exact posting and nature of work if posted in a sensitive department.

The order dated January 13, issued by IG (int), after taking approval of DG Thaosen, said it has come to the notice that its personnel are taking recourse to social media platforms to vent their personal grievances, which is in violation of Central Civil Services(Conduct) rules, 1964. It may attract disciplinary action, as social networking sites are not an appropriate platform to discuss matters or grievances. If required, the personnel can put forth their grievances on the institutional platforms.

“Do not share classified information obtained through the official channel or otherwise, do not reveal exact posting and nature of work if you are posted in a sensitive ministry/department/organisation, do not provide personal information that scam artists or identity thieves could use, do nothing which on your internet social networking may harm the reputation of government or that of your own,” the order states.

The order adds, “Personnel of CRPF should not use the government emblem, insignia etc in your posts on social media, they should not make adverse comment on government policies or make political/religious statements in any public forum, and they should not ethnic slurs, personal insults, obscenity or engage in any conduct that would tantamount to unbecoming of a government servant.”

“Do not comment on controversial, sensitive or political matters that may come back to haunt you, they should not anything through a non-authorised platform even if it is unclassified or innocuous like manpower issues, promotions, local orders, etc, which may give an opportunity to the adversaries in gathering intelligence, do not write or post anything out of anger, spite or under the influence of alcohol, do not be a bully or discriminate anyone online,” it states.