CRPF orders high-level inquiry into patient death during vehicular restriction in J-K

The CRPF has ordered a “high-level inquiry” into the death of a patient as his ambulance was stopped due to the latest restriction imposed on the movement of civilian traffic in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

Advertising

The force issued a public statement saying it was “deeply anguished at the sad demise of Abdul Qayoom Banday of Doda”.

It said the man was suffering from terminal illness and his ambulance was “asked to halt” near Lower Munda area on April 10 while on way to Doda from Srinagar after being discharged by a hospital.

It said the ambulance was stopped due to the “restrictions placed by the government on civilian traffic movement.”

Advertising

“We express our sincere condolences and sympathise with the Banday family for their loss. We would like to assure the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir that strict instructions are in place to enable speedy passage to ambulances and ailing civilians.”

“A high-level enquiry has been ordered into the incident,” it added.

The restrictions on movement of civilian vehicles in Kashmir valley were imposed after the February 14 terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force bus, plying on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, that killed 40 troopers.