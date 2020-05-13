J&K: CRPF open fires as vehicle jumps checkpoint, driver killed

“A civilian vehicle fled from 2 nakas, in Narbal kawoosa. Upon which, CRPF party fired , in which 1 person got injured. Shifted to hospital. Further details awaited,” said SP Budgam Amod Ashok Nagpuri. (Representational image only) “A civilian vehicle fled from 2 nakas, in Narbal kawoosa. Upon which, CRPF party fired , in which 1 person got injured. Shifted to hospital. Further details awaited,” said SP Budgam Amod Ashok Nagpuri. (Representational image only)

A civilian died of bullet injuries Wednesday morning as CRPF personnel opened fire at a private vehicle he was travelling in after it jumped “two security checkpoints” in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

“A civilian vehicle fled from 2 nakas, in Narbal kawoosa. Upon which, CRPF party fired , in which 1 person got injured. Shifted to hospital. Further details awaited,” said SP Budgam Amod Ashok Nagpuri.

SMHS Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Nazir Chowdary, however, told The Indian Express that a man with bullet injuries was brought dead to the hospital. “Only one person was brought to the hospital and he was declared dead on the arrival,” he said.

Srinagar-based CRPF PRO Pankaj Singh said that senior officers are at the spot and details are being ascertained.

This is a developing story

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.