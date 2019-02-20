CRPF officers tell personnel: General public not the enemy

Following the Pulwama terror attack , senior CRPF officers are reiterating to the troopers that “the general public is not the enemy.”

Following the attack, Inspector General (Operations), CRPF, Zulfiquar Hasan told The Indian Express, they are reaching out to the troops, and through them their families, to address their concerns in the aftermath of the attack. “Our top priority is to get the men who did this, and that does not end with (the encounter) yesterday,” he said.

Additionally, cultural norms and dos and don’ts for postings in J&K, as instructed in the pre-induction training to the paramilitary personnel, are being repeated to them.

Among the outreach programme is the CRPF helpline – ‘madadgar’ – started after the mass protests following Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani’s killing in July 2016. Many Kashmiri students, Hasan said, have used the helpline to reach out to the CRPF for assistance and reported incidents of threat and intimidation from different parts of the country in the wake of the Pulwama attack.

I-G Hasan said the outreach efforts will continue. Addressing a joint media conference on Tuesday, Army, CRPF and J&K Police officers said they “eliminated the top Jaish leadership” in the Valley “within 100 hours of the attack on the CRPF convoy”.