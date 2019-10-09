CRPF man’s plea to Yogi Adityanath: Kin of accused claim he was attacked

A day after the video of a CRPF constable surfaced, appealing to the UP CM to intervene after his family’s land in Hathras was allegedly illegally occupied, Hathras police arrested one of the 10 accused. Pramod Kumar, who is posted in Chattisgarh’s Sukhma, alleged that his uncles occupied his land in collusion with police. His brother Ramavatar was held for attempt to murder even as the family said that he was the one attacked in an assault on Saturday.

According to the complaint by Pramod’s wife Sunita, 10 people attacked his brothers Chittar Singh and Ramavatar on Saturday. Ramavatar and Chittar were badly beaten, she alleged. The accused filed a counter-FIR alleging that Chittar opened fire at them and that Ramavatar beat them up. Shortly after, Ramavatar was arrested.

“Police colluded with our uncle. We don’t even have a gun,” said Sunita.

Chittar is absconding, police said. “Two FIRs were filed on the assault. The accused are the victim in one case and vice versa in the other. Ramavatar was arrested for the attack on the uncles. On Tuesday, an accused from the side of the uncles was arrested for the attack on Pramod’s family. Further investigation is pending,” said SHO Satyaprakash.