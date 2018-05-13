CRPF man killed in J&K encounter resumed duty 10-day before attack

As the joint security forces zeroed in on a house, where the militants were reported to be hiding, the militants resorted to indiscriminate firing. (Representational/Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi) As the joint security forces zeroed in on a house, where the militants were reported to be hiding, the militants resorted to indiscriminate firing. (Representational/Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi)

Just 10 days after J D Mandeep Kumar returned to Kashmir to join his 182 Battalion of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) after a week-long holiday, he was killed during an encounter with the militants in Pulwama district, officials said on Saturday.

Kumar was part of the joint operation of security forces — Jammu and Kashmir Police, 55 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army and CRPF’s 182 and 183 Battalions —that had cordoned off Takiya village in Pulwama on Friday night after intelligence inputs on presence of at least three militants.

As the joint security forces zeroed in on a house, where the militants were reported to be hiding, the militants resorted to indiscriminate firing. “In the initial exchange of fire, one CRPF jawan, identified as J D Mandeep Kumar of 182 Battalion of CRPF, sustained injured and he later succumbed,” a police spokesperson said, adding that the militants managed to escape in cover of the darkness.

A pall of gloom descended on Khudapur village in Punjab’s Gurdaspur after the news of Kumar’s death reached on Saturday. His elderly mother, who heard about her only son’s death from television, were inconsolable. Baldev Singh, a relative of the jawan, told The Sunday Express that Kumar had joined the CRPF to improve the financial condition of his family soon after completing class XII.

“He had just started the construction of his house at the village and his parents were looking for girl to get him married. It is very sad that he left this world just when his life was getting on track,” he said, adding that Kumar’s body would be cremated in his native village on Sunday.

On May 2, Kumar had rejoined duty after spending week with his parents in his native village. Meanwhile, police sources said that a civilian was also injured in the encounter. Bashir Ahmad, the owner of the house where the militants were hiding, was hit by a bullet in his shoulder and was shifted to hospital, police said. The encounter comes less than a week after the security forces gunned down five Hizbul Mujahideen militants at Badigam village in Shopian.

