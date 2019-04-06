CRPF man killed, another injured in Chhattisgarh encounter

A day after four BSF personnel were killed in an encounter with Maoists in Kanker, a CRPF personnel was killed and another injured in a gunfight with the rebels in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh early on Friday morning.

Senior police officers said the encounter took place in the jungles of Salhebhat, 4 km from Khallari. “The team of CRPF 211 battalion was out on an operation, and at first light, there was an exchange of fire. Two CRPF jawans were hit…one has succumbed to his injuries. The other injured jawan has a bullet injury to his leg and is said to be stable,” said P Sundar Raj, IG (Anti Naxal Operations).

While Dhamtari has a limited presence of Maoists, encounters or casualties are rare. Officers said a small number of Maoists operate in the region. “They have a small number. So even on Friday, it was not a sustained exchange of fire. They hit first and then tried to escape. In that hit, one of the jawans took a bullet to his head, and there was little chance of survival.”

The opposition BJP has accused the Congress of losing the upper hand against the Maoists in the state.