CRPF jawan kills self in Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district

When the 47-year-old jawan’s colleagues heard the gunshot from his barrack, they rushed to the place, where they found him lying in a pool of blood. When the 47-year-old jawan’s colleagues heard the gunshot from his barrack, they rushed to the place, where they found him lying in a pool of blood.

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly committed suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district in the wee hours Sunday, an official of the paramilitary force said.

Head Constable Karan Singh, belonging to the CRPF’s 65th battalion, shot himself with his service rifle at around 1.00 am inside his camp located in the Bindranawagarh police station area, around 150km from state capital Raipur, the official posted here told PTI.

When the 47-year-old jawan’s colleagues heard the gunshot from his barrack, they rushed to the place, where they found him lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

Singh, a native of Saidpur village in Mahendragarh district of Haryana, was on leave since August 16 and had joined duty in the Naxal-hit district on September 6, the official said.

No suicide note was found, but as per preliminary information, the CRPF jawan took the extreme step due to family-related issues, he said. However, the exact reason will be known only after a probe, he said, adding a case has been registered. His family members have been informed about the incident, the official said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App