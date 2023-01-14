CRPF jawan injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-prone Bijapur district

A jawan with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) suffered injuries in a blast triggered by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Maoist-prone Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh Saturday morning.

Last month, two Maoists were gunned down by the police in the district and days later, a civilian was murdered by the Maoists in retaliation.

Saturday’s incident took place around 8.45 am in Pegdapalli camp which falls in the jurisdiction of the Tarem police station. The injured jawan identified as assistant sub-inspector Muhammad Aslam was a part of the CRPF 153 battalion.

Aslam, 51, along with his troops, was out from the Pegdapalli CRPF camp on a Road Security and Area Domination Operation.

He stepped on a pressure IED (victim operated mechanism) planted by Maoists and the blast hit his right leg, which got seriously injured. “He was treated at the Basaguda field hospital and later, air evacuated to a better medical facility in Raipur. His condition is stable,” said Sundarraj P, IGP Bastar range.

On January 1, a civilian, identified as Sanjay Tati, aged around 30 years, was found on a road between Pegdapalli village and Tarem village in Bijapur. Tati was strangled to death. Eight days before the incident on December 23, two Maoists, a man and a woman, were killed in an encounter with security forces in the jungle of Bijapur district. The police said the encounter took place during an anti-Maoist operation undertaken jointly by the security forces of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

The woman was identified as Kanthi Lingavva alias Anitha, 41, a resident of Laxmi Sagar, Nirmal district, Telangana. The Maharashtra government had announced a Rs 16 lakh bounty on her arrest and an additional Rs 5 lakh bounty was announced by the Telangana government.

Advertisement

Anitha was the wife of Mylarapu Adellu alias Bhashkar, a member of the Telangana state committee and secretary of Kumram Bhim divisional committee of Maoist. Mylarapu, who has a bounty of over Rs 20 lakh, managed to escape.