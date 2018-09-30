CRPF imports jackets to stop steel-core bullets

The government has now procured specially-designed bulletproof jackets that can withstand the impact of armour-piercing bullets. The first batch, imported from the US recently, has been given to Quick Action Teams (QAT) of the CRPF.(Representational Image/Reuters) The government has now procured specially-designed bulletproof jackets that can withstand the impact of armour-piercing bullets. The first batch, imported from the US recently, has been given to Quick Action Teams (QAT) of the CRPF.(Representational Image/Reuters)

On December 31, 2017, when three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists attacked a CRPF camp in Lethpura, Pulwama, they were engaged by, among others, Constable Rajender Kumar Nain and Assistant Commandant R K Panda. Nain was behind a solid iron armour; Panda in an armoured vehicle wearing a bulletproof jacket. The two men were among four security forces personnel killed that day — hit by steel-core armour-piercing bullets that neither Nain’s armour nor Panda’s jacket had been able to stop.

This was a new threat to the security forces fighting terrorism in the Valley, and that first incident was followed by several others of its kind.

The government has now procured specially-designed bulletproof jackets that can withstand the impact of armour-piercing bullets. The first batch, imported from the US recently, has been given to Quick Action Teams (QAT) of the CRPF.

The force has seven key QATs in the Valley to respond to terror attacks. There are 21 highly-trained personnel in each team. They carry state-of-the-art weaponry and equipment, always wear bulletproof jackets, and move around in armoured vehicles.

“The current protection is good for AK-47 bullets, but not armour-piercing steel bullets. The Lethpora incident was a shock, and very bad for the morale of the force. That is why we imported these special jackets so that at least our special units, which face the maximum danger, are protected. We are also testing jackets from some Indian manufacturers as we intend to give this protection to more personnel in the Valley,” a senior CRPF officer said.

The regular AK-47 bullets have a lead core, and lose shape after being fired. The armour-piercing bullets have a steel core, and retain their shape after being fired, hitting the target with greater velocity and higher impact. These bullets are manufactured mainly in China and the US, and forensic examination of the bullets has suggested that the Pakistan-based terror outfits are being supplied from China, sources said.

“Their supply is not huge. But their use by militants has increased over the past one year. Intermittently, militants have been stuffing their AK-47 magazines with four to five such bullets along with the normal bullets. We have seen their use in multiple attacks now, and even seized such bullets from some militant hideouts since the Lethpora attack,” a senior security establishment officer in Kashmir said.

Before Lethpora, steel-core bullets were used in the Jaish attack in Dinanagar, Punjab, in 2015, although they did not cause any fatalities. “The Lethpora attack resulted in deaths, and brought home to us the threat from steel-core bullets,” said an officer from Kashmir.

Following the Lethpora attack, the CRPF began to seriously work on protection against such bullets. “All kinds of reinforcements were used, including adding one more layer of bulletproof shield or steel plates near the heart. But they made the jacket very, very heavy, and the jawans uncomfortable. The jackets imported from the US are lighter and effective,” an officer said.

