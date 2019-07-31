Watch: CRPF dog engineers rescue of Jammu man buried under landslide

Toggle Menu
CRPF personnel of the 72nd Battalion were conducting routine checks on the NH44 highway Wednesday when CRPF dog Ajaxi indicated something was wrong.

A CRPF dog detected a man who was buried under a landslide on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, resulting in his rescue. CRPF personnel of the 72nd Battalion were conducting routine checks on the NH44 highway Wednesday when CRPF dog Ajaxi indicated something was wrong. When the personnel searched the area, they discovered that a man was buried under mud at the location due to a landslide that took place the previous night.

The unit immediately alerted another CRPF batallion which joined in the rescue operation. They meticulously dug through the debris and rescued the man, who was identified as Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Ludhwal village.

A video of the incident shows Kumar buried from the waist down as CRPF personnel used shovels to dig him out.

In a statement, the CRPF said Kumar was administered first aid but is in a state of shock and unable to speak.

