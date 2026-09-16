CRPF DIG suspended over anti-government posts reinstated after Centre’s nod

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has revoked the suspension of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) B C Patra, a senior cadre officer earlier placed under suspension for allegedly sharing social media content critical of the government during the passage of the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026.
A September 15 order issued by the Directorate General, CRPF, states that the President, exercising powers under the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, approved the revocation of Patra’s suspension with immediate effect.
Patra, a 1994-batch CRPF cadre officer, was suspended on June 17. He is posted at the CRPF’s Tripura Sector headquarters in Agartala.
Officials had earlier said the charges against Patra related to sharing audio-visual and pictorial content on social media platforms that allegedly called for changing the country’s lawfully elected government during the passage of the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill.
The Bill, which allows the continued deputation of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the forces and became an Act after receiving presidential assent in April, drew opposition from CAPF cadre officers, who described it as discriminatory. Retired CAPF officers claimed that the deputation of IPS officers in leadership roles would slow down the career growth of CAPF officers.
Patra had returned to the CRPF in April after completing a deputation posting with the National Security Guard. His suspension had triggered criticism from a section of former CAPF officers, with the Alliance of All Ex Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association calling it hasty and illegal.
Ranbir Singh, general secretary of the association, had earlier defended Patra, describing him as an outstanding officer who had received multiple awards. The association had also alleged that CAPF personnel and their families were being targeted for opposing the CAPF Act.