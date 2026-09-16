CRPF DIG suspended over anti-government posts reinstated after Centre’s nod

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has revoked the suspension of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) B C Patra, a senior cadre officer earlier placed under suspension for allegedly sharing social media content critical of the government during the passage of the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026.

A September 15 order issued by the Directorate General, CRPF, states that the President, exercising powers under the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, approved the revocation of Patra’s suspension with immediate effect.

Patra, a 1994-batch CRPF cadre officer, was suspended on June 17. He is posted at the CRPF’s Tripura Sector headquarters in Agartala.