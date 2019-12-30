CRPF denies Priyanka Gandhi’s security breach, blames her for scooter ride at Lucknow protest

A videograb of Priyanka Gandhi riding pillion on a scooter to reach Darapuri’s residence in Lucknow on Saturday. A videograb of Priyanka Gandhi riding pillion on a scooter to reach Darapuri’s residence in Lucknow on Saturday.

Two days after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that she was manhandled by a police officer in Lucknow, the CRPF Monday said there was no breach her security. It also blamed her for “violations” for travelling as a pillion rider on a scooter.

Priyanka on Saturday claimed she was roughed up by police in a bid to stop her from meeting the family of a retired IPS officer who was arrested on December 19 during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. She said the cops stopped her cavalcade. A heated argument followed, after which the Congress general secretary got off her vehicle and started walking, accompanied by party leaders. She was on foot for quite a distance, with the woman officer constantly asking her to go back, before getting onto the scooter.

While Priyanka Gandhi said she was grabbed by the neck and fell down, police denied this.

The CRPF which provides Priyanka Gandhi armed commandos under the ‘Z+’ category of security cover to her, said the Congress leader undertook “unscheduled” movement without intimation. Therefore, an advanced security liaison (ASL) could not be conducted, it said in a statement. Despite the security constraints, the CRPF provided appropriate security cover, it said. “During travelling the protectee used non-bullet resistant civil vehicle without a personal security officer,” the statement said.

The Congress lodged an official complaint on the “breach” in security of the party leader, and against Hazratganj Circle Officer Abhay Mishra and other police personnel over their “misconduct”. The party also wrote a letter to the CRPF IG, Delhi. Priyanka’s husband Robert Vadra, meanwhile, said he was “extremely disturbed” by the incident but was “proud” of the Congress leader for “being compassionate and for reaching out to people who need you.”

The BJP, meanwhile, accused her of ‘‘nautanki’ (theatrics). “Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi does not want the welfare of the people of Lucknow. ‘Nautanki’ (dramatics) will not fetch votes for the Congress, and what’s remaining of the party will also be finished,” UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya wrote on Twitter. The driver of the scooter on which Priyanka rode pillion was fined Rs 6,100 as both of them were not wearing helmets.

