CRPF constable’s plea to Adityanath: Can become Paan Singh Tomar

A CRPF constable posted in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma has issued a video, appealing to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene after his family’s farmland in Hathras was allegedly illegally occupied by his uncles.

Sources in the CRPF said that although the video was shot three days ago, it only went viral in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

Pramod Kumar also claimed a complaint filed by his wife and brother three months ago was ignored. In the video, he says, “My three uncles have illegally taken over my farmland. When I found out, I told my wife to register a case under the Hathras tehsil, and my brother went with her…”

He further said, “I narrated this to my commandant here, he reassured me to not panic… He informed the DM Hathras, and the SP Hathras in writing. But for three months, neither I nor my commanding officer have got any response. There are 14-15 people who threaten my family… I request the CM to do a proper inquiry.”

Claiming that officials at the Mursan police station are “conspiring” with his uncles, Kumar further said that his brothers and sisters-in-law were beaten up.

He said, “When I can give up my life for my country, then for my brothers I can become Paan Singh Tomar,” referring to the former Armyman who became a dacoit after a family dispute.

With the video going viral, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that the state DGP will be asked to take notice, and speak to the Uttar Pradesh DGP over the matter.

Chandan Kumar, Sukma DM, said that he had spoken to his Hathras counterpart. “He has assured me that he will look into the matter,” he said.

Mursan SHO Satya Prakash said, “Two FIRs have been filed from both sides… One includes the attack by Pramod’s brother Ramavtar on other family members. Those attacked have also been booked in a counter-FIR. This is a long-standing family issue…”

Police said while Ramavtar has been arrested, no arrests were made in the FIR by Kumar’s brother and wife as the “medical reports did not hint at major injuries”. —(With inputs from Amil Bhatnagar, Noida)