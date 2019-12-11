CRPF constable on poll duty kills 2 officers in Jharkhand

CAF personnel check their guns in Ranchi. (PTI) CAF personnel check their guns in Ranchi. (PTI)

IN THE second incident of fratricide in the state in less than 24 hours, a CRPF constable allegedly shot dead two of his officers in Bokaro on Monday night.

According to reports, Constable Deependra Yadav of the 226th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force — which has been deployed for the Jharkhand Assembly elections — shot dead Assistant Commandant Sahul Harshan and Assistant Sub-Inspector Poorna Nand Bhuiya around 9.30 pm on Monday. Yadav and another constable sustained injuries.

Police sources said Yadav was “drunk” at the time of the shooting. According to police, the CRPF battalion was deployed at Bermo Assembly constituency, which will vote in the third phase on December 12. Senior CRPF and state police officers have reached the camp and a Court of Inquiry (CoI) has been ordered.

On Monday morning, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) constable, Vikram Rajwade, reportedly shot dead an officer before committing suicide in Khelgaon area of Ranchi. Police identified the victim as Melaram Kurray, the company commander of the 4th battalion of CAF.

On December 4, an ITBP constable allegedly opened fire on his colleagues in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, killing five personnel and injuring two, before killing himself. Sources had said the violence may have been triggered by denial of leave.

Meanwhile, a CRPF Assistant Commandant rank officer has complained of “animal like treatment” for his unit deployed for the Jharkhand polls. He has alleged that there were no arrangements for “drinking or cooking water”, and his unit had to “walk for 17 km”.

CRPF DG Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, however, said that “adequate measures are in place”. Jharkhand Police DGP K N Choubey also said that “adequate facilities were provided.”

