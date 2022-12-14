House panel for urgent measures to improve living conditions at CRPF camp in Srinagar

A parliamentary committee has found the living conditions for CRPF personnel camping at a rented hotel in Srinagar “not conducive” while underlining that the issue needs to be addressed urgently. It also urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to take up the matter with the CRPF and allocate necessary funds to upgrade the facilities at the camp.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs headed by BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Brijlal had tabled its report in the Upper House on Tuesday.

The committee during its visit found that a company of CRPF’s 132 Battalion are housed in 24 rooms of Hotel Nedous of ITC Group on M A Road, Srinagar. “CRPF personnel are performing their duties in an outstanding manner in Jammu and Kashmir, which is a militancy infested area. However, the living conditions at the camp were not conducive and it needed to be addressed urgently,” stated the committee report.

“The committee recommends that the MHA may take up this matter with the CRPF and allocate necessary funds to improve the living conditions of the personnel at the camp. It also recommends that the conditions of all such camps functioning from rented accommodations may be reviewed by the MHA. The committee would like to be apprised about the progress made in this regard,” the report said.

The committee has asked the Zonal Inspectors General of Police (IsGP) to constitute a committee for reviewing the living conditions in all CRPF camps functioning from rented accommodations. “The committee would like to be informed about the status of the formation of committees by the IsGP, the outcome of any reviews conducted by such committees, and the concrete steps that have been taken on the basis of such reviews to improve the living conditions in the CRPF camps, which are functioning from rented accommodations,” the report said.

Meanwhile, speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, MoS Home Nityanand Rai shared the details of some welfare measures taken for CAPF personnel and their families. “Enhancement of existing risk and hardship allowances of CAPF personnel deployed in the Jammu and Kashmir and Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected districts for anti-naxal operations. Sanction of additional house rent allowance (HRA) at the rate of ‘Y’ Class city (16% of basic pay) to the CAPF personnel posted in Kashmir valley for keeping their families at last place of posting, if retention of government accommodation has not been availed,” Rai said.