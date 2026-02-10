Crowd surge at temple inauguration event in Madhya Pradesh leaves 70-year-old woman dead

Gwalior Range Inspector General Arvind Saxena said a large number of women had assembled at the site for the distribution of kalash, or sacred pots, when the crowd surged suddenly and moved forward.

A 70-year-old woman was killed and six others were injured when a crowd suddenly surged during a religious event in Dabra town of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident took place near the Dabra stadium during a Kalash Yatra organised in connection with the inauguration of the Navgrah Temple in Dabra.

Gwalior Range Inspector General Arvind Saxena said a large number of women had assembled at the site for the distribution of kalash, or sacred pots, when the crowd surged suddenly and moved forward.

“During this, suddenly, entry was given to some women through one gate, because of which a large group formed at that point and pushing and jostling began among the crowd,” Saxena said.