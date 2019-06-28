Crowd helped drug peddler escape by attacking us: J&K police team

A team of the J&K Police on Thursday had to fire in the air in Poonch district’s Gursai village after an unruly mob of villagers allegedly attacked them to help an apprehended drug peddler escape custody.

Sources said the team, including personnel in arrested the peddler in Gursai. However, when police personnel were taking him to their vehicle, villagers in large numbers gathered on the spot and resisted the cops.

Poonch SSP Ramesh Angral confirmed the incident and said that they were looking into the matter.