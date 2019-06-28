Toggle Menu
Crowd helped drug peddler escape by attacking us: J&K police teamhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/crowd-helped-drug-peddler-escape-by-attacking-us-jk-police-team-5803848/

Crowd helped drug peddler escape by attacking us: J&K police team

Poonch SSP Ramesh Angral confirmed the incident and said that they were looking into the matter.

kashmir police, jammu and kashmir, J&K drug cartel, drug smuggling, Indian express
When police personnel were taking him to their vehicle, villagers in large numbers gathered on the spot and resisted the cops.

A team of the J&K Police on Thursday had to fire in the air in Poonch district’s Gursai village after an unruly mob of villagers allegedly attacked them to help an apprehended drug peddler escape custody.

Sources said the team, including personnel in arrested the peddler in Gursai. However, when police personnel were taking him to their vehicle, villagers in large numbers gathered on the spot and resisted the cops.

Poonch SSP Ramesh Angral confirmed the incident and said that they were looking into the matter.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Haryana Congress leader’s murder shameful and sad, says Rahul Gandhi
2 World Cup 2019, India vs West Indies Live Cricket: How to watch match live on Hotstar, Reliance JioTV
3 ‘Bomb threat’ on Air India’s Mumbai-Newark flight turns out to be hoax