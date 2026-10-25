‘Crossing limits of indecency’: Amit Shah slams Mallikarjun Kharge over Modi remark

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s “Modi ka baap bhi jayega (Even Modi’s father will have to go)” remark at an event in Patna on Sunday drew sharp criticism from the BJP, with its leaders calling it “indecent” and abusive.

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Kharge had “torn apart all norms of decorum by making an indecent remark about Modi ji’s father”.

“This is not the first time that the Congress party has used abusive language against Modi ji or his family. At times, they have hurled insults at his revered mother, at times called him ‘merchant of death,’ and at times mocked his poverty by calling him ‘chaiwala.’ Under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, the Congress party keeps crossing the limits of indecency every day,” he said.