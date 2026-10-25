‘Crossing limits of indecency’: Amit Shah slams Mallikarjun Kharge over Modi remark

The Union Home Minister accused the Congress of resorting to ‘the politics of slander’, saying repeated electoral defeats had bred desperation and frustration in the party.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
3 min readUpdated: Oct 25, 2026 08:21 PM IST
Kharge made the remark while speaking at a programme marking the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar’s first Chief Minister, Shri Krishna Singh, in Patna.Kharge made the remark while speaking at a programme marking the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar’s first Chief Minister, Shri Krishna Singh, in Patna. (PTI Photo)
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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s “Modi ka baap bhi jayega (Even Modi’s father will have to go)” remark at an event in Patna on Sunday drew sharp criticism from the BJP, with its leaders calling it “indecent” and abusive.

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Kharge had “torn apart all norms of decorum by making an indecent remark about Modi ji’s father”.

“This is not the first time that the Congress party has used abusive language against Modi ji or his family. At times, they have hurled insults at his revered mother, at times called him ‘merchant of death,’ and at times mocked his poverty by calling him ‘chaiwala.’ Under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, the Congress party keeps crossing the limits of indecency every day,” he said.

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Shah added that repeated electoral defeats over the past 12 years “have bred such desperation and frustration in the Congress party that it no longer has any policy left, nor any issue—only the politics of slander remains”.

Also Read | ‘Modi’s father will go too’: Kharge snaps back at heckler in Bihar, accuses BJP of ‘vote theft’

“Having lost its public base among the people, Congress is now steadily losing its base even among its own workers. Whenever they have made hateful comments against Modi ji or his family, the public has given Congress a resounding response every time,” he wrote.

Kharge made the remark while speaking at a programme marking the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar’s first Chief Minister, Shri Krishna Singh, in Patna. He was responding to an audience member who insisted that Modi would not leave office.

A complaint has been submitted to Kotwali police station against Kharge by a BJP member. A complaint has been submitted to Kotwali police station against Kharge by a BJP member.

The man at the centre of the row, identified as Santosh Kumar from Chhapra, described himself as a “dedicated Congress worker” and said his remarks had been misunderstood by fellow party members, who allegedly assaulted him.

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“My remarks were taken out of context. I want to see Modi removed from power, but my statement was cut short, leading to the misunderstanding,” Kumar said later.

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Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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