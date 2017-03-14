Cross LoC trade suspended following Pakistan shelling in Poonch

Trucks moving across LOC. (File/Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Trucks moving across LOC. (File/Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

A day after cross LoC travel between India and Pakistan was suspended following unprovoked mortar shelling by the latter, movement of goods between the two sides has also come to a halt including the trading point at Chakkan Da Bagh on Tuesday.

“We took a truck loaded with grapes and mangoes from this side to the Line of Control (LoC), but there had been no response from Pakistan side,” said the Custodian of the cross LoC trade, Tanveer Ahmed. “As no one from Pakistan side turned up to receive the truck, we returned to Trade Felicitation Centre (TFC) after waiting for them there for nearly 15 minutes.”

The consignment was dispatched by Shohab Traders, Poonch. In view of today’s response from Pakistan, sources said that there is no likelihood of trade taking place on Poonch-Rawalakote road even on Wednesday.

Significantly, cross LoC travel between Poonch-Rawalakote was suspended on Monday following heavy firing and mortar shelling by Pakistani troops in Gulpur and Degwar areas of Poonch since early morning. Some of the mortar shells had fallen even within the premises of Trade Felicitation Centre (TFC) at Chakkan Da Bagh causing extensive damage to the two-storey administrative block.

The Indian troops had also retaliated and the exchange of fire between the two sides continued till afternoon. However, there have been no casualty on the Indian side. With the tin-sheet roof of the administrative building blown off and its walls damaged, the officials including Tanveer Ahmed functioned under the open sky during the day. “As other infrastructure at the TFC including stores, x-ray scanners and immigration office had been unaffected by the Pakistani shelling, we thought to continue the cross LoC trade which had been one of the main confidence building measures taken by previous Central government,” Ahmed said.

A total of 25 trucks from each side are allowed to cross the LoC everyday as part of the trade which takes place between the two sides on barter system for four days a week between Tuesday-Friday.

People on both sides of the LoC are allowed to cross the border with the prerequisite permits only once a week on Monday. Eleven passengers from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, who were scheduled to return home yesterday after the expiry of their travel permit, were stranded in Jammu Kashmir as Poonch-Rawalakote bus could not ply following unprovoked shelling by Pakistan.

Significantly, it has been first time that Pakistani troops have targeted Trade Felicitation Centre at Chakkan Da Bagh which acts as a point along the Line of Control to meet and trade between people living in Jammu Kashmir and Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The trade between two sides got resumed in 2008 and bus re-started plying between two sides in 2005.

Trouble had started in Chakkan Da Bagh area on Thursday when Pakistani troops in unprovoked firing on Indian side had killed an Indian soldier Deepak Jaganath in Gulpur area. Meanwhile, the state’s education department have postponed exams for class 6 and 7 students in areas affected by Pakistani shelling in Poonch.

