Crores spent over decades, 910-metre bridge, a final surrender: How Odisha district, once a Maoist hotbed, became ‘Naxal-free’

Known as a Maoist hotbed for over five decades, Odisha’s southernmost Malkangiri district has been declared “Naxal-free” with the surrender of Sukhram Markam, who was the commander of the Maoists’ Kangerghati area committee.

Sukhra (32), alias Suresh alias Yogesh, originally from Govindpal village in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, surrendered on Wednesday before the district police.

“During his 16-year tenure, Sukhram was involved in multiple exchanges of fire, IED blasts, abductions and killings of civilians. He carried a reward of Rs 21 lakh and will get all benefits under the rehabilitation policy of the state government,” said Malkangiri SP Vinodh Patil H.

According to the SP, Sukhram’s surrender dealt a final blow to Maoism in Malkangiri and made the district “Naxal-free”.