Maharashtra crop loan fraud: ED raids firm accused of taking loans in the name of farmers

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) Thursday conducted searches at 10 places in Mumbai and Parbhani in an alleged bank fraud case involving Ratnakar Gutte, chairman of M/s Gangakhed Sugar and Energy Pvt Ltd (GSEPL) and others. The places searched are linked to Gutte, a leader of BJP ally Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP). The premises include residential properties, offices and an educational institute.

According to an ED statement, GSEPL fraudulently availed loans from Andhra bank, UCO Bank, United Bank of India, Bank of India, Syndicate Bank and Ratnakar Bank “in the guise of crop loan to 8-10 thousand farmers on the basis of guarantee” given by GSEPL.

Gutte is the father of Vijay Gutte, who directed the movie The Accidental Prime Minister. In August last year, Vijay Gutte was arrested for an alleged GST fraud of over Rs 34 crore.

The ED has initiated investigation under PMLA against GSEPL and others on the basis of an FIR registered by Gangakhed Police Station in Parbhani against M/s GSEPL, its chairman, some directors and others.

In the FIR, it has been alleged that between 2012 and 2017, GSEPL, through Gutte, its directors and employees, created forged documents of farmers in order to avail crop loans.

These loans were allegedly availed from various banks in the name of non-existent farmers while some were availed in the name of dead farmers. Bogus saving accounts were created allegedly in these names and GSEPL submitted fake papers on the basis of which loans were sanctioned.