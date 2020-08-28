scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 27, 2020
Crop insurance: Restore state’s share in premium to 50%, Uddhav Thackeray tells Centre

Uddhav Thackeray was speaking at a video conference meeting called by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to review reforms in the agriculture sector.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Updated: August 28, 2020 1:17:56 am
Uddhav Thackeray. (File)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday requested the Centre to restore the state government’s share to 50 per cent in Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna premium. He also said that crop insurance companies must set up offices at districts.

“For the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna, the state’s share in premium should be restored to 50 per cent. The crop insurance companies should have offices at the district level so that farmers can contact the insurance representatives,” he said, adding that the Union government must take measures to ensure that farmers get loans on time.

Uddhav was speaking at a video conference meeting called by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to review reforms in the agriculture sector.

Officials said as per norms, farmers pay 2 per cent amount of crop insurance premium while the Centre contributes 30 per cent. “The state pays the remaining amount. Earlier, the Union and state governments used to pay 50 per cent amount each,” said an official, adding that the state now has an additional burden of over Rs 400 crore due to this.

